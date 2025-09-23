Next Article
Jaro Institute IPO: Anand Rathi gives 'Subscribe' call
Business
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, known for its online courses with big-name partners like IIMs and IITs, is launching its IPO.
Anand Rathi has given it a "Subscribe" call, pointing out Jaro's strong presence in digital education since 2009.
The IPO values the company at about ₹1,972 crore, with pricing based on projected FY2025 earnings.
Long-term potential seen in digital education space
Even though the IPO isn't cheap, analysts see long-term potential thanks to Jaro's solid financials and deep partnerships with top universities.
If you're thinking about investing for the future—and believe in the growth of online education—this one might be worth a look.