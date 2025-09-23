Jaro Institute IPO: Anand Rathi gives 'Subscribe' call Business Sep 23, 2025

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, known for its online courses with big-name partners like IIMs and IITs, is launching its IPO.

Anand Rathi has given it a "Subscribe" call, pointing out Jaro's strong presence in digital education since 2009.

The IPO values the company at about ₹1,972 crore, with pricing based on projected FY2025 earnings.