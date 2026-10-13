Jay Y. Lee set to receive $1.9B in Samsung shares
Business
Jay Y. Lee, the executive chairman of Samsung Electronics, is set to receive $1.9 billion worth of shares from his mother, Hong Ra-hee.
This big move bumps up his stake in Samsung Electronics to 1.75% and is part of a larger family plan to reorganize their holdings after the passing of Lee Kun-hee in 2020.
Samsung family owes 12 trillion won
The share transfer comes as the Samsung family faced an inheritance tax liability of about 12 trillion won, which was paid in six installments completed in April 2026 while keeping their grip on the company strong.
Over the past few years, Jay Y. Lee and other family members have been shifting shares around to manage financial responsibilities and maintain control, especially with all eyes on them since their father's passing.