Jaypee Wish Town buyers urge probe into stalled Noida projects

Jaypee Wish Town homebuyers in Noida are urging the authorities to look into why their housing projects are still stuck.

At a recent meeting, at least 100 buyers shared frustrations over unfinished buildings, nonworking elevators, and delayed possession, even though some have already received occupancy certificates.

As Mahesh Tyagi, a home buyer, put it, "Despite occupancy certificates (OCs) being issued for certain towers, usable possession is delayed because essential services and supporting infrastructure were unavailable, incomplete or non-functional. The construction and handover targets have changed repeatedly, while homebuyers continue to await safe and usable possession."