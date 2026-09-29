Jaypee Wish Town buyers urge probe into stalled Noida projects
Jaypee Wish Town homebuyers in Noida are urging the authorities to look into why their housing projects are still stuck.
At a recent meeting, at least 100 buyers shared frustrations over unfinished buildings, nonworking elevators, and delayed possession, even though some have already received occupancy certificates.
As Mahesh Tyagi, a home buyer, put it, "Despite occupancy certificates (OCs) being issued for certain towers, usable possession is delayed because essential services and supporting infrastructure were unavailable, incomplete or non-functional. The construction and handover targets have changed repeatedly, while homebuyers continue to await safe and usable possession."
UP panel to audit Jaypee progress
The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a committee to check if work is actually moving as promised and how funds are being used.
Suraksha Group, which took over Jaypee Infratech after insolvency proceedings against JIL began in August 2017, says it has finished 84 towers and applied for more occupancy certificates, but many homebuyers say real issues remain.
Despite promises to finish everything within 40 months, buyers are still waiting for their homes and working elevators.