Jeff Bezos aims December 2026 Moon mission backed by $28B
Jeff Bezos (yep, the Amazon guy) is aiming to launch a lunar mission in December 2026 through his space company Blue Origin.
Instead of just quick visits, he wants to make the moon a place for ongoing research and even human living.
This vision comes with serious backing: $28 billion invested in Blue Origin since 2000.
Blue Origin raised $10B recently
Bezos told Fox News in October that cutting costs is key if we want regular trips to the moon, not just one-off missions like Apollo.
"Today, we're going to do it at a lower cost and going to the Moon to stay," he said, pointing out that real progress needs steady funding.
He also sees the moon as a future resource hub for things like solar cells and rocket fuel, which could help us reach Mars someday.
Blue Origin recently raised $10 billion more and might even go public several years away to get more people involved.