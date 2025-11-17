Jeff Bezos joins AI start-up Project Prometheus as co-CEO

Leadership responsibilities

Vik Bajaj to lead the company

Along with funding the start-up, Bezos will also be co-managing it with Vik Bajaj, who is leading the company. Together, they will steer Project Prometheus toward its ambitious goals in AI technology development. Bajaj is a physicist and chemist who previously worked at Google's experimental division, Google X. He also led Verily, an Alphabet-owned health tech company that was spun out of Google X. Bajaj has also been a professor at Stanford University School of Medicine for over 11 years.