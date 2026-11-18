Next NVIDIA CEO should be an insider, says Jeff Bezos
What's the story
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has shared his thoughts on NVIDIA's search for a new leader after Jensen Huang. Speaking at the Silicon Valley & The World conference, he said that the company should consider promoting someone from within its ranks. "If you don't bring Jensen back, I would not hire an outsider," Bezos said. He added that hiring an outside CEO for complex companies like NVIDIA is rarely successful and should be a last resort.
Leadership transition
Bezos clarifies Amazon leadership transition was planned
Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021 after nearly three decades, noted that NVIDIA's situation is different from Amazon's planned leadership transition.
He clarified that his departure was part of a "multi-year planned transition."
This distinction is important as NVIDIA now faces the task of replacing a founder whose vision and direction have been instrumental in its rise during the AI revolution.
Current scenario
Huang's resignation and potential return
Huang resigned last Thursday amid reports of extramarital affairs and questions about a possible foreign intelligence effort against him.
He later said he would be "honored" to return if the board determined it was in NVIDIA's best interest. However, the board has no plans to reinstate him.
In his absence, NVIDIA Executive Vice President and CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while a permanent replacement is sought.
Return support
Bezos refrains from commenting on Huang's situation
Huang's possible return has been backed by employees and industry figures alike. An online petition advocating for his reinstatement has racked up over 190,000 signatures.
When asked if he thinks Huang should be brought back, Bezos declined to comment as he didn't know the details of what happened behind closed doors.
However, he did praise Huang as a "remarkable guy who founded and built a remarkable company with a lot of hard work and foresight."