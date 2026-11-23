NVIDIA surges almost 30% after Jensen Huang returns as CEO
What's the story
NVIDIA has announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its President, CEO, and Board Director. The decision comes after Huang's resignation on November 12 amid allegations of affairs with two employees and a Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese agent. The latest move has led to a massive surge in NVIDIA's shares by almost 30% today to $161.76 each.
Board statement
Board believes Huang is the right person to lead
Harvey Jones, Chair of the NVIDIA Board, said they believe Huang is the right person to lead the company.
He added that his reinstatement is in the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners, and customers.
Huang also expressed his gratitude for this opportunity and said he looks forward to getting back to work with renewed commitment.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation into Huang's connections will continue
The independent investigation into Huang's connections with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang will continue.
The company has also formed a National Security and Export Control Committee.
This comes after a tumultuous week for semiconductor stocks, which suffered their worst performance since 2001 due to an AI trade meltdown.
However, NVIDIA's shares rebounded by 9% this morning after US President Donald Trump publicly called on the board to reinstate Huang as CEO.
Market response
AMD and Broadcom saw their shares rise by 4%
The reinstatement of Huang has not only benefited NVIDIA but also other semiconductor stocks.
Peers AMD and Broadcom saw their shares rise by 4% after a steep decline last week.
This shows a positive market reaction to the leadership change at NVIDIA amid ongoing concerns over technology, exports, and national security.