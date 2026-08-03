Jio Financial adopts AI, partners with BlackRock and Allianz
Business
Jio Financial Services (JFSL) is leveling up with AI and digital tools, aiming to make finance smarter and more accessible.
They have partnered with global players BlackRock and Allianz to expand their investment and insurance options across India.
Chairman K V Kamath says people are moving from old-school banking to digital solutions, and JFSL wants to lead that shift.
Jio Financial total income up 78%
JFSL's total income (excluding dividends) rose 78% in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26) to ₹3,274 crore.
Their core business revenue jumped 272%, while assets managed by Jio Credit grew 156%.
Deposits at Jio Payments Bank climbed 84%, payment volume surged 144% past ₹52,000 crore, and their joint venture with BlackRock attracted new investors, even from outside India's biggest cities.