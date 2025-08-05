Jio Financial goes all-in on AI—hits 8 million monthly users

Lending, payments, and insurance milestones

JFS's lending business exploded this year—assets under management jumped from ₹173 crore to over ₹10,000 crore in just one year. They're offering everything from home loans to investments.

On the payments front, Jio got the RBI's nod as an online payment aggregator and expanded its merchant network.

Plus, their insurance arm teamed up with 34 insurers to issue 1.81 million policies.