Yaccarino takes new role as eMed CEO
Linda Yaccarino, who just stepped down as CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has taken over as the new CEO of eMed—a Miami-based telehealth company focused on weight loss and type 2 diabetes care through digital tools.
What's her plan?
Yaccarino will be driving eMed's growth and building new partnerships, including a big one with Aon.
She brings major leadership experience from NBCUniversal and X, even though healthcare is new territory for her.
She's eager to use tech and data to make digital healthcare more accessible.
About eMed
eMed lets people get instant live care for weight management and diabetes—no appointments needed—and claims it can cut program costs by up to 50%.
For anyone interested in health tech or easier access to care, this could be worth watching.