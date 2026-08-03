Jio Financial grows headcount to over 2,000 in 18-city expansion
Business
Jio Financial Services (JFS) has grown fast: its workforce jumped from just 584 in FY24 to more than 2,000 in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026).
That growth accompanied JFS's expansion into more than 18 cities as it ramped up hiring to keep pace.
Jio Financial AI push boosts revenue
JFS's tech-first approach, especially using AI and data, helped drive this hiring spree while making operations smoother.
The company also saw a big jump in income (up 70% to ₹3,543 crore) even though expenses rose.
Profit per employee improved too, showing the new strategy is paying off.