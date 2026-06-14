Jio enters top 20 rankings of global patent law treaty

Patent details

JioBrain and other sunrise technologies

As of March 31, 2026, Jio Platforms has filed a total of 6,817 patents. The company is working on sunrise technologies for the next generation of digital infrastructure such as 5G/6G Radio, 5G/6G Core and satellite communications. The company's JioBrain is also part of this effort. Akash Ambani, Managing Director at Jio Platforms said that this achievement shows their fast-paced innovation across several advanced technologies.