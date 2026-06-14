Jio enters top 20 rankings of global patent law treaty
What's the story
Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms has made it to the top 20 of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) rankings for 2026, released by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The achievement puts Jio in an elite league of global tech giants such as Huawei, Qualcomm, Google, and Apple. It also highlights India's contribution to global technology innovation.
Patent details
JioBrain and other sunrise technologies
As of March 31, 2026, Jio Platforms has filed a total of 6,817 patents. The company is working on sunrise technologies for the next generation of digital infrastructure such as 5G/6G Radio, 5G/6G Core and satellite communications. The company's JioBrain is also part of this effort. Akash Ambani, Managing Director at Jio Platforms said that this achievement shows their fast-paced innovation across several advanced technologies.
Patent distribution
Patents filed in India and overseas
Out of the total 6,817 patents filed by Jio Platforms, 2,393 were filed in India while 4,424 were filed in other countries. The company has been granted a total of 1,009 patents worldwide: 538 in India and 471 overseas. This global distribution further emphasizes Jio's commitment to innovation on an international scale.