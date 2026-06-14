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Jio enters top 20 rankings of global patent law treaty
Jio has filed over 6,800 patents

Jio enters top 20 rankings of global patent law treaty

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 14, 2026
06:08 pm
What's the story

Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms has made it to the top 20 of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) rankings for 2026, released by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The achievement puts Jio in an elite league of global tech giants such as Huawei, Qualcomm, Google, and Apple. It also highlights India's contribution to global technology innovation.

Patent details

JioBrain and other sunrise technologies

As of March 31, 2026, Jio Platforms has filed a total of 6,817 patents. The company is working on sunrise technologies for the next generation of digital infrastructure such as 5G/6G Radio, 5G/6G Core and satellite communications. The company's JioBrain is also part of this effort. Akash Ambani, Managing Director at Jio Platforms said that this achievement shows their fast-paced innovation across several advanced technologies.

Patent distribution

Patents filed in India and overseas

Out of the total 6,817 patents filed by Jio Platforms, 2,393 were filed in India while 4,424 were filed in other countries. The company has been granted a total of 1,009 patents worldwide: 538 in India and 471 overseas. This global distribution further emphasizes Jio's commitment to innovation on an international scale.

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