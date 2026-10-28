Jio joins Meta and Alibaba in $100B IPO club

The strong debut also helped Jio Platforms overtake Bharti Airtel to become India's most valuable telecom company.

The company had raised $20 billion from 13 strategic and private equity investors in 2020, including tech giants like Meta and Google's parent Alphabet.

Akash Ambani, Director of Jio Platforms, said the response to their IPO was beyond expectations and promised to take the company to new heights along with his siblings Isha and Anant.