Jio Platform's Nifty entry could bring ₹36,500cr in passive buying

During its listing process, Jio Platforms made 3% of its shares available for public trading.

Around 32.5% of the company's shareholding is under Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), due to long-term investments from Google, Meta, and General Atlantic, among others. However, this lock-in period will end by April 2027.

Mannat Gandhi of PL Capital suggests that April 2027 could be a crucial time for potential stake sales as around 299.78 crore pre-IPO shares will come out of lock-in.