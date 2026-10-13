Jio Platforms tops $20bn ahead of IPO seeking $108bn
Business
Jio Platforms is about to drop what could be India's biggest IPO ever, already pulling in more than $20 billion in bids before it even opens.
The company is eyeing a huge $108 billion valuation, and big global names like Fidelity and Allianz are lining up to get a piece.
Akash Ambani meets investors worldwide
This IPO isn't just making waves in India. Investors worldwide are interested, including Capital Group.
Existing backers like Meta and Alphabet are staying on board.
Akash Ambani, Jio's managing director, has been meeting with investors around the globe to talk up the company's digital vision.
The official launch is expected before October 30, aiming to break records set by Hyundai Motor Co.'s local unit.