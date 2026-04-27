JioMart moves to 2-hour deliveries using over 3,100 physical stores
JioMart is switching up its quick-commerce game by promising 2-hour deliveries using its massive network of over 3,100 physical stores.
Instead of racing for 10-minute drop-offs like others, JioMart is focusing on delivering a wider range of products, including electronics and fashion, more reliably.
This move could make shopping for bigger or pricier items way easier and less stressful.
JioMart daily orders nearly 2 million
JioMart's new approach is paying off: daily orders have jumped to nearly 2 million, up 29% from last quarter and over 3 times more than last year.
With 5.8 million new customers added recently, their user base now sits at 98% year-on-year expansion in the registered customer base.
Unlike competitors who rely on hidden "dark stores," JioMart uses real stores as mini-warehouses, which helps them offer more variety and keep costs in check, a strategy that might just push rivals to rethink what really matters beyond just speed.