JioMart moves to 2-hour deliveries using over 3,100 physical stores

JioMart daily orders nearly 2 million

JioMart's new approach is paying off: daily orders have jumped to nearly 2 million, up 29% from last quarter and over 3 times more than last year.

With 5.8 million new customers added recently, their user base now sits at 98% year-on-year expansion in the registered customer base.

Unlike competitors who rely on hidden "dark stores," JioMart uses real stores as mini-warehouses, which helps them offer more variety and keep costs in check, a strategy that might just push rivals to rethink what really matters beyond just speed.