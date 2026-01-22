Job seekers sue Eightfold AI over secret hiring profiles
Two women with STEM backgrounds, Erin Kistler and Sruti Bhaumik, are taking Eightfold AI to court in California.
They say the company secretly creates detailed reports on job applicants—like personality labels and education rankings—without telling them.
The lawsuit claims this violates the Fair Credit Reporting Act because applicants aren't given a chance to see or challenge these hidden scores.
Why it matters for job hunters
Kistler tracked that only 0.3% of her applications progressed to follow-up or interview (several routed through Eightfold); neither plaintiff was hired by companies using Eightfold's tech, and Bhaumik applied to companies including Microsoft and was not hired.
Their case is part of a bigger pushback against AI-driven hiring tools, with similar lawsuits popping up against other platforms like Workday.
Depending on how this plays out, it could change how companies use AI in hiring—and what rights job seekers have over their own data.