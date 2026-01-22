Job seekers sue Eightfold AI over secret hiring profiles

Why it matters for job hunters

Kistler tracked that only 0.3% of her applications progressed to follow-up or interview (several routed through Eightfold); neither plaintiff was hired by companies using Eightfold's tech, and Bhaumik applied to companies including Microsoft and was not hired.

Their case is part of a bigger pushback against AI-driven hiring tools, with similar lawsuits popping up against other platforms like Workday.

Depending on how this plays out, it could change how companies use AI in hiring—and what rights job seekers have over their own data.