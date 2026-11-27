Johannes Heinlein calls for rapid AI regulation to protect jobs
Johannes Heinlein, president of the Project Management Institute (PMI), said we need fast action on AI regulation to stop job losses and economic shake-ups.
In a recent interview, he called out the US Europe, and India for dragging their feet on this issue, and stressed that governments, companies, and universities should team up to handle AI's rapid growth.
PMI launches training with global partners
Heinlein pointed out that some companies are blaming AI for layoffs when it's really about their own business choices.
He also noted that as AI changes how we work, old-school coding skills might not cut it anymore, but skills like project management and good judgment will always matter.
To help everyone keep up, PMI is rolling out new training programs with global partners so people can stay relevant in tomorrow's job market.