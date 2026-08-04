JPMorgan Chase launches $750B initiative to target 1 million affordable homes

JPMorgan Chase is rolling out a huge $750 billion "American Dream Initiative" to help fix the US housing crisis.

The goal? Build or preserve 1 million affordable homes and help 500,000 people (especially 200,000 first-time buyers) become homeowners by 2035.

The bank also plans to boost mortgage lending by more than 40% and hire 850 new Home Lending Advisors to guide folks through the process.