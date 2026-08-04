JPMorgan Chase launches $750B initiative to target 1 million affordable homes
JPMorgan Chase is rolling out a huge $750 billion "American Dream Initiative" to help fix the US housing crisis.
The goal? Build or preserve 1 million affordable homes and help 500,000 people (especially 200,000 first-time buyers) become homeowners by 2035.
The bank also plans to boost mortgage lending by more than 40% and hire 850 new Home Lending Advisors to guide folks through the process.
JPMorgan pledges nearly $200 million SF project
JPMorgan is zeroing in on places like San Francisco and New York City, where finding a place is toughest.
They have already pledged nearly $200 million for a big middle-income housing project right on San Francisco's waterfront.
With median home prices hitting $440,660 this summer and the median age of first-time homebuyers last year jumping to 40, the initiative aims to make owning a home feel possible again.
Dimon backs cutting housing red tape
CEO Jamie Dimon says effective policies are key, supporting recent moves to cut red tape around housing.
JPMorgan's plan is not just about buildings: it is about helping more people find stability and achieve their version of the American dream.