JPMorgan Chase to expand Asia-Pacific corporate banking hiring through 2027
Business
JPMorgan Chase is stepping up hiring in its Asia-Pacific corporate banking teams through 2027, thanks to a boom in AI, data centers, and cross-border trade.
After growing its team by 20% last year and aiming for another 15% this year, the bank wants to keep the momentum going into next year.
JPMorgan hires to finance AI infrastructure
The new hires will help JPMorgan serve large companies, financial institutions, and fast-growing businesses across countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Australia.
Executives say demand for financing AI infrastructure (think GPUs and data centers) and trade services is strong as the region's innovation economy takes off.