JPMorgan forecasts strong global 2027 growth, warns bond market risks
JPMorgan says the world economy should keep growing strong in 2027, thanks to big spending by governments, companies, and recovering consumer demand.
But there's a heads-up: all this borrowing, especially from AI companies building new tech, could make things trickier for bond markets.
Governments and AI push borrowing costs
With both governments and AI firms competing for investor cash, it might get harder (and pricier) to borrow money.
Bond yields are expected to stay steady as inflation cools off, but the report also points out that as AI spreads, some companies will pull ahead while others lag behind.
Plus, Europe could still feel inflation pressure due to ongoing energy supply hiccups.