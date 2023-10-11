JPMorgan Chase conducts its first blockchain collateral settlement for clients

By Rishabh Raj 04:00 pm Oct 11, 202304:00 pm

TCN's instant collateral settlement process challenges the industry norm, changing blockchain-based commercial transactions

JPMorgan Chase & Co, a leading global bank, has achieved a major milestone by utilizing its newly launched Tokenized Collateral Network (TCN) to successfully conduct its first commercial application. Bloomberg reported that the bank successfully executed a collateral settlement between BlackRock and Barclays on its blockchain network on October 11. Per the report, the blockchain application enabled BlackRock to transform shares from one of its money market funds into digital tokens.

TCN revolutionizes collateral settlement with blockchain

JPMorgan's TCN made a historic debut in the world of blockchain technology by facilitating this momentous collateral settlement. The blockchain-powered system that allowed BlackRock to convert shares from one of its money market funds into digital tokens was then swiftly transferred to Barclays. These digital tokens served as collateral for an over-the-counter derivatives trade, marking a breakthrough in the practical application of blockchain.

TCN's speed advantage over traditional methods

One of the key highlights of this achievement is the remarkable speed of JPMorgan's TCN in comparison to traditional collateral settlement processes. In conventional systems, settling collateral can be a time-consuming process, often taking up to a full day. This accomplishment heralds a new era of nearly instant settlement in commercial transactions, setting a precedent for the industry.

Expanding TCN's applications and capabilities

JPMorgan's aspirations for TCN extend beyond this groundbreaking transaction. Ed Bond, Head of Trading Services at JPMorgan, shared the bank's ambitious vision for TCN, which includes expanding its use to cover a wider range of assets such as equities and bonds. The primary goal is to provide institutions with increased flexibility in meeting their collateral requirements, ultimately enhancing their trading capabilities.

Implications for Ethereum and private bank networks

JPMorgan's deployment of TCN comes on the heels of rigorous testing conducted in May. The successful introduction of TCN not only represents a major leap in blockchain innovation but also hints at the potential for private bank networks to gain rapid traction. This could have far-reaching implications, potentially challenging Ethereum's dominance in the blockchain market.