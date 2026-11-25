Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar indicted in US for ransomware fraud
Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar, former chief technology officer at RansomwareHelp, has been indicted in the US for allegedly scamming people hit by ransomware.
Instead of actually decrypting data with its proprietary technology as the company claimed, he paid hackers behind the scenes and then charged clients much more, keeping the extra money for himself.
The FBI caught him red-handed when he tried to pay $6,000 in cryptocurrency to undercover agents pretending to be hackers.
Palacio Escobar case undermines cybersecurity trust
Palacio Escobar is now facing up to 60 years in prison on wire fraud charges.
His case is part of a bigger problem: some cybersecurity professionals are crossing over to the dark side and abusing their positions.
With recent arrests tied to hacking groups like ShinyHunters, there is growing concern about who you can really trust in cybersecurity these days.