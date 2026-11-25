Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar, former chief technology officer at RansomwareHelp, has been indicted in the US for allegedly scamming people hit by ransomware.

Instead of actually decrypting data with its proprietary technology as the company claimed, he paid hackers behind the scenes and then charged clients much more, keeping the extra money for himself.

The FBI caught him red-handed when he tried to pay $6,000 in cryptocurrency to undercover agents pretending to be hackers.