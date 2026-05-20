Jubilant FoodWorks posts 66% quarterly profit jump to ₹79.8 cr
Business
Jubilant FoodWorks, the company behind Domino's India, just reported a big 66% jump in profits for the last quarter, reaching ₹79.8 crore.
Revenue also climbed nearly 20% to ₹2,499 crore compared to last year, showing people are still loving their pizza (and more).
Jubilant FoodWorks EBITDA up almost 24%
The company boosted its earnings and improved margins, with EBITDA up by almost 24%.
It added 351 new stores worldwide during FY26, most of them in India, bringing its total to 3,636 outlets.
Domino's saw a healthy 6.5% sales boost thanks to more deliveries and cashback deals, while Popeyes India wowed with a massive 28% same-store sales jump.