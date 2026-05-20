Jubilant FoodWorks posts 66% quarterly profit jump to ₹79.8 cr

Jubilant FoodWorks EBITDA up almost 24%

The company boosted its earnings and improved margins, with EBITDA up by almost 24%.

It added 351 new stores worldwide during FY26, most of them in India, bringing its total to 3,636 outlets.

Domino's saw a healthy 6.5% sales boost thanks to more deliveries and cashback deals, while Popeyes India wowed with a massive 28% same-store sales jump.