Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin pauses Anthropic $1.5B Claude settlement over fees

Anthropic saved over 7 million pirated books

A judge found that Anthropic had saved over 7 million pirated books in a "central library."

Even though some uses were ruled fair, the company was found to have saved the pirated books in a central library.

While claims were filed covering over 92% of the more than 480,000 works included in the settlement, some authors feel the payout is too low and legal fees are too high.

Meanwhile, a group of more than 25 writers, including Dave Eggers, have filed a new complaint, so this fight isn't over yet, and it could shape how AI uses creative work going forward.