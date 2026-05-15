Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin pauses Anthropic $1.5B Claude settlement over fees
A US judge has hit pause on Anthropic's massive $1.5 billion settlement with authors who say their work was used without permission to train the AI chatbot Claude.
At a hearing in San Francisco, Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin said she needs more details, especially about how much lawyers and lead plaintiffs are getting paid, before signing off.
This case is making waves since it's the biggest copyright settlement of its kind in the US.
Anthropic saved over 7 million pirated books
A judge found that Anthropic had saved over 7 million pirated books in a "central library."
Even though some uses were ruled fair, the company was found to have saved the pirated books in a central library.
While claims were filed covering over 92% of the more than 480,000 works included in the settlement, some authors feel the payout is too low and legal fees are too high.
Meanwhile, a group of more than 25 writers, including Dave Eggers, have filed a new complaint, so this fight isn't over yet, and it could shape how AI uses creative work going forward.