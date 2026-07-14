Judge Kathleen Williams calls Donald Trump's IRS suit an abuse
A federal judge sharply criticized Donald Trump's massive lawsuit against the IRS, calling it an "abuse of the judicial system."
Trump wanted to block future audits and create a huge fund for his political allies, but Judge Kathleen Williams said there was no real legal dispute and pointed out he was suing an agency under his own administration.
Judge Williams questions $1.776B 'Anti-Weaponization fund'
Judge Williams criticized the case for trying to justify an illegal deal that would use public funds for vague complaints.
She also questioned why officials hadn't formally ended a proposed $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" and even referred one of Trump's lawyers for possible discipline.
As she put it, "The President may be the functional head of the Executive Branch, but as a party to a civil suit, he, as well as all the parties and lawyers before a court, are bound by the rules."