Judge Williams voids Trump IRS settlement in $10 billion suit
A US judge has thrown out a settlement between Donald Trump and the IRS, calling it legally groundless and saying it was filed for the wrong reasons.
The agreement, part of Trump's $10 billion lawsuit about leaked tax records, would have given his family and businesses extra protection from audits.
Judge Kathleen Williams said the case had no merit, especially since Trump was in charge of both the IRS and the Treasury Department while president.
Judge faults DOJ, lawyers face discipline
The judge also called out the Justice Department for not protecting the public interest and going beyond its legal limits.
As a result, one of Trump's private attorneys is being referred for disciplinary action, while another is limited in her ability to appear in her court for a year.
The settlement had included a $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded program for people claiming to be targeted by political investigations, but that plan has been dropped.
Trump's team says they'll push for accountability moving forward.