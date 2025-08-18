Julien Agro Infratech announces bonus shares: Should you invest? Business Aug 18, 2025

Julien Agro Infratech, a penny stock, just announced a 1:1 bonus share issue—so for every share you own, you'll get one more.

The board gave it the green light on Monday, and now it's waiting for member approval.

To make this happen, the company plans to use up to ₹29.789 crore from its reserves.