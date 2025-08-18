Next Article
Julien Agro Infratech announces bonus shares: Should you invest?
Julien Agro Infratech, a penny stock, just announced a 1:1 bonus share issue—so for every share you own, you'll get one more.
The board gave it the green light on Monday, and now it's waiting for member approval.
To make this happen, the company plans to use up to ₹29.789 crore from its reserves.
What are bonus shares?
A record date will be announced soon to decide who gets the bonus shares.
This step increases the total number of shares without raising new money—making it easier to buy and sell shares and possibly drawing in more investors.
Stock performance and financials
After the news dropped, Julien Agro Infratech's stock opened at ₹8.41 (up from ₹8.33).
The price has climbed 32% from its 52-week low of ₹6.55.