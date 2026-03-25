Why Meta has been fined $375M in New Mexico

A New Mexico jury has ordered Meta , the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, to pay $375 million in civil penalties. The court found Meta liable for misleading consumers about the safety of its platforms and for harms to children, including exposure to sexualized content and contact with sexual predators. This is a verdict the attorney general called historic.

Legal implications 'Meta executives knew their products harmed children' New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez hailed the jury's decision as a "historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta's choice to put profits over kids' safety." He accused Meta executives of knowing their products harmed children, ignoring the warnings from their own employees, and lying to the public about what they knew.

Case background Lawsuit filed after investigation into child sex trafficking The lawsuit was filed by Torrez's office in December 2023, after a two-year Guardian investigation revealed how Facebook and Instagram had become platforms for child sex trafficking. The jury imposed the maximum penalty under the law of $5,000 per violation, amounting to $375 million in civil penalties for violating New Mexico's consumer protection laws.

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Appeal process Meta to appeal ruling, accuses AG of sensationalism Meta has announced its intention to appeal the ruling, accusing Torrez of making "sensationalist, irrelevant arguments by cherrypicking select documents." A company spokesperson said, "We respectfully disagree with the verdict and will appeal. We work hard to keep people safe on our platforms and are clear about the challenges of identifying and removing bad actors or harmful content."

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Trial revelations Evidence presented of arrests Internal Meta documents as well as testimony obtained during the litigation revealed that both employees and external child safety experts repeatedly warned about risks and harmful conditions on Meta's platforms. The jury was shown evidence of the 2024 arrest of three men accused of sexually preying on children through Meta's platforms, as part of a sting investigation dubbed "Operation MetaPhile."