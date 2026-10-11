Jury to resume deliberations Tuesday in Qualcomm and Arm dispute
The contract battle between chipmaker Qualcomm and Arm isn't over yet: the jury will be back on Tuesday to keep deliberating.
At the heart of it: Qualcomm says Arm broke the licensing deal and messed with its business with Meta by leaking to Bloomberg an Arm letter in 2024 notifying Qualcomm it was allegedly in breach of a key license agreement, and by holding back software patches and tools for its designs.
The license in question runs until 2033, so what happens here could shape a lot for both companies.
CEOs testify in Qualcomm Arm trial
This all started after SoftBank bought Arm in 2016 and changed how the company operates.
Interestingly, a similar case was the 2024 trial in which Arm failed to convince a jury that Qualcomm had breached its licensing agreement with Arm, but now both sides are back in court, complete with their CEOs taking the stand.
Arm claims this lawsuit is just Qualcomm trying to get leverage during tough license talks, insisting no real harm was done.
There's also a side issue: Qualcomm wants to stop paying royalties for five years if the contract were breached, but Arm says that shouldn't be allowed.
The judge is still weighing that part too.