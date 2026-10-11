Jury to resume deliberations Tuesday in Qualcomm and Arm dispute

The contract battle between chipmaker Qualcomm and Arm isn't over yet: the jury will be back on Tuesday to keep deliberating.

At the heart of it: Qualcomm says Arm broke the licensing deal and messed with its business with Meta by leaking to Bloomberg an Arm letter in 2024 notifying Qualcomm it was allegedly in breach of a key license agreement, and by holding back software patches and tools for its designs.

The license in question runs until 2033, so what happens here could shape a lot for both companies.