Kabeer Biswas secures $9 million for AI venture M, $20 million total
Kabeer Biswas, who started Dunzo, has landed $9 million in fresh funding for his new AI venture, M. This brings the total money raised to $20 million.
The latest round was led by RTP Global and will help M level up its AI-powered household concierge service.
Right now, it's all about making kitchen management smarter and easier.
M targets 10,000 households' kitchen management
Instead of just delivering groceries, M is building an AI platform that teams up with quick-commerce and food delivery apps to handle everything from grocery lists to meal planning.
They're focusing on 10,000 households, especially households that employ cooks and domestic staff, with the platform designed to coordinate meal planning and grocery procurement.
With Biswas's experience at Dunzo and Flipkart, the team hopes to expand beyond the kitchen.
Earlier, in April, they had already raised $11 million from investors like Peak XV Partners, Blume Ventures, and CRED.