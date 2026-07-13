Kalyan Jewellers shares surge nearly 10% adding ₹16,500 cr value
Business
Kalyan Jewellers just had a big Monday, its shares shot up nearly 10%, capping off four straight days of major gains.
The stock now sits at ₹523, and the company's value jumped by ₹16,500 crore in this rally, taking its total market cap past ₹53,850 crore.
Citigroup keeps Buy on Kalyan Jewelers
After a rough start to 2026, Kalyan's stock has bounced back from a 26% drop last week to a year-to-date gain of 7.7%.
That's way better than the Nifty 50 index, which is down the same amount this year.
A lot of this excitement comes from Citigroup sticking with its "Buy" rating and maintaining a price target of ₹750, even though recent revenue growth was a bit below expectations.
Their positive outlook seems to be giving investors plenty of confidence right now.