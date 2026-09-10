Karix to double Indian revenue by 2030, Deepak Goyal says

Teaming up with Meta (for WhatsApp) and Google (for RCS), Karix is driving innovation in how businesses talk to customers.

One big bank already has 30 million users on WhatsApp, and WhatsApp and RCS can enable services like KYC checks and access to banking services across tier-two and tier-three cities as well as rural areas.

Public sector banks are also jumping on board as Karix helps them roll out similar features.