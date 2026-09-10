Karix to double Indian revenue by 2030, Deepak Goyal says
Karix, a major player in business communications technology, just announced plans to double its Indian revenue by 2030.
CEO Deepak Goyal shared the news at Global Fintech Fest 2026.
With around 45% market share in India and more than 2,000 clients, Karix is moving beyond basic SMS, now focusing on multichannel messaging like WhatsApp, RCS, email, and voice to make business conversations smarter and more interactive.
Karix partners with Meta and Google
Teaming up with Meta (for WhatsApp) and Google (for RCS), Karix is driving innovation in how businesses talk to customers.
One big bank already has 30 million users on WhatsApp, and WhatsApp and RCS can enable services like KYC checks and access to banking services across tier-two and tier-three cities as well as rural areas.
Public sector banks are also jumping on board as Karix helps them roll out similar features.
Karix expands in Saudi via acquisition
Karix is expanding internationally too, especially in Saudi Arabia after acquiring a company in Saudi Arabia.
They are using what they've learned from India's competitive market to boost their global growth strategy.