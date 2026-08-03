Karnataka Bank launches KBL Finsurance to streamline insurance operations
Business
Karnataka Bank just launched KBL Finsurance, a digital platform designed to make its insurance business more efficient and user-friendly.
Built with fintech partner SprintMoney, it lets the bank handle leads in real time, track policies easily, and access key business reports, all aimed at streamlining its insurance game as part of a bigger digital upgrade.
Bank and SprintMoney praise KBL Finsurance
Managing Director and CEO of Karnataka Bank Raghavendra S Bhat calls KBL Finsurance a smart mix of tech and customer-first services, hoping it will boost both efficiency and engagement.
SprintMoney's Founder and CEO Amit Kumar adds that automation and seamless partner integration are central to making governance and performance better across the board.