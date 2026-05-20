Karnataka Bank reports record ₹1,310.5 cr profit, proposes 50% dividend

Q4 profit up 62%, NPAs 2.78%

The bank's fourth-quarter profits jumped nearly 62% compared to last year, with better loan repayments and fewer bad loans (NPAs down to 2.78%).

Net interest income and low-cost deposits both grew solidly too.

CEO Raghavendra S Bhat credits smart strategies and stronger digital services for the momentum, saying they're focused on building a healthy credit portfolio and expanding in key markets.