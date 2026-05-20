Karnataka Bank reports record ₹1,310.5 cr profit, proposes 50% dividend
Business
Karnataka Bank just posted its highest-ever annual profit: ₹1,310.5 crore for FY 2025-26, up 3% from last year.
The bank's total business also hit a new peak at ₹1.92 lakh crore.
They're proposing a 50% dividend for shareholders, pending approval.
Q4 profit up 62%, NPAs 2.78%
The bank's fourth-quarter profits jumped nearly 62% compared to last year, with better loan repayments and fewer bad loans (NPAs down to 2.78%).
Net interest income and low-cost deposits both grew solidly too.
CEO Raghavendra S Bhat credits smart strategies and stronger digital services for the momentum, saying they're focused on building a healthy credit portfolio and expanding in key markets.