Karnataka reopens Elevate program offering up to 50L grants
Karnataka has reopened its Elevate program, offering up to ₹50 lakh in grants to early-stage startups. Applications kicked off on May 25, 2026, and you can apply online.
Started in 2017, Elevate isn't just about funding; it also gives mentorship and access to incubation spaces for new businesses looking to grow.
Karnataka's Elevate has committed over 293cr
Elevate is running four categories simultaneously: one for any sector (General), one for women-led startups (Shakti), one for SC and ST founders (Unnati), and one focused on tier-two and tier-three regions (Aspire).
Since launch, cumulative committed grants stand at over ₹293 crore to more than 1,250 startups, including ₹77 crore to women-led ventures and ₹103 crore outside Bengaluru.
Selected startups also get help with patent costs, GST reimbursements, marketing support, and access to tech incubators.