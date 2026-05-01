Karnataka reopens Elevate program offering up to 50L grants

Karnataka's Elevate has committed over 293cr

Elevate is running four categories simultaneously: one for any sector (General), one for women-led startups (Shakti), one for SC and ST founders (Unnati), and one focused on tier-two and tier-three regions (Aspire).

Since launch, cumulative committed grants stand at over ₹293 crore to more than 1,250 startups, including ₹77 crore to women-led ventures and ₹103 crore outside Bengaluru.

Selected startups also get help with patent costs, GST reimbursements, marketing support, and access to tech incubators.