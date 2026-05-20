Karnataka's ELEVATE opens 25th round May 25 offering 50L grants
Karnataka's ELEVATE program just hit its 10-year mark and is now inviting applications for its 25th round starting May 25.
If you're building something cool, this state-backed initiative offers up to ₹50 lakh in grants to help startups create prototypes and grow their ideas.
ELEVATE funded 1,250 startups nearly 293cr
Over the past decade, ELEVATE has funded more than 1,250 startups with nearly ₹293 crore.
It's been especially supportive of women-led businesses (₹77 crore across 330 startups) and ventures outside Bengaluru (₹103 crore for 464 startups).
To make things even more inclusive, there are now four application tracks: General, Shakti (for ventures with at least 51% women ownership), Unnati (for SC/ST entrepreneurs), and Aspire (for those in smaller towns).
Plus, beyond funding, the program offers mentorship and access to top-notch startup resources.