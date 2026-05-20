Karnataka's ELEVATE opens 25th round May 25 offering 50L grants

ELEVATE funded 1,250 startups nearly 293cr

Over the past decade, ELEVATE has funded more than 1,250 startups with nearly ₹293 crore.

It's been especially supportive of women-led businesses (₹77 crore across 330 startups) and ventures outside Bengaluru (₹103 crore for 464 startups).

To make things even more inclusive, there are now four application tracks: General, Shakti (for ventures with at least 51% women ownership), Unnati (for SC/ST entrepreneurs), and Aspire (for those in smaller towns).

Plus, beyond funding, the program offers mentorship and access to top-notch startup resources.