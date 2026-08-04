KEI Industries posts 40% Q1 profit jump, stock up 29%
Business
KEI Industries just posted a 40% jump in profit for the first quarter.
This solid performance has made investors pretty happy: KEI's stock price is up 29% over the past year.
Market experts monitor KEI's next moves
Market experts say KEI's strong numbers show it's good at spotting new opportunities and staying steady even when markets shift.
Market experts are keeping an eye on its next moves as confidence in the company keeps growing.