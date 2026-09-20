Kerala traders to boycott UPI October 15 over 0.4% fee

The traders' association says they were encouraged to go digital with the promise of no fees, so this new charge feels unfair, especially since GST will also apply.

Raju Apsara, the group's state president, said the group requested the government to withdraw the decision and alleged that the Centre was backtracking from its earlier stand that no charges would be imposed on UPI transactions.

The protest aims to push for a rollback and remind the government of its original promise of fee-free digital payments.