Kerala's ABAD Group unifies brands, eyes IPO and ₹3,000cr turnover
Business
Kerala's ABAD Group is going all in, looking to double its turnover to ₹3,000 crore over the next three years and considering launching an IPO.
The company is bringing all its diverse businesses (seafood exports, hotels, real estate, and retail) under one brand as it expands across South India.
ABAD scales fisheries, hotels, foods
ABAD Fisheries powers exports with 14 certified factories. In hospitality, it wants to double its hotel rooms to 1,000 across Kerala.
ABAD Builders keeps rolling out luxury projects, while ABAD Foods is growing its frozen food range for more than 20,000 active hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) customers.
Everything now runs under a newly unveiled unified brand architecture for smoother growth.