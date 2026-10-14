Kerala's Genrobotics wins ISRO contract for high precision boom arm
Business
Genrobotics, the Kerala-based robotics startup best known for its Bandicoot robot, just landed a contract with ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre.
Their new mission? Building a high-precision boom arm system to help position satellite parts more accurately in space.
This marks a significant expansion for Genrobotics into space tech.
Genrobotics space division to lead project
Genrobotics's Space and Advanced Robotics division will lead the project, using their experience designing robots for tough environments to handle the challenges of outer space: think wild temperature swings and intense mechanical stress.
Beyond this, Genrobotics has been expanding into healthcare, heavy industry, and defense too, showing just how versatile homegrown tech can be in powering India's future.