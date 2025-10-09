Next Article
Kerala's revenue arrears drop to ₹24,462 crore: CAG report
Business
Kerala has managed to bring down its revenue arrears to ₹24,462 crore as of March 31, 2024, according to a fresh CAG audit shared in the state assembly this week.
That's a decent drop from last year's ₹27,902 crore.
Still, nearly ₹6,881 crore of these dues have been pending for over five years, so there's work left to do.
State GST department leads with ₹13,559 crore in unpaid dues
The State GST department leads with ₹13,559 crore in unpaid dues, followed by the Finance department at ₹7,604 crore.
Other departments like Registration, Police, and Land Revenue also owe hundreds of crores each.
Despite the overall dip since 2022, these numbers show Kerala is still chasing big sums from multiple departments—making revenue collection a persistent challenge for the state.