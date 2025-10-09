Kerala's revenue arrears drop to ₹24,462 crore: CAG report Business Oct 09, 2025

Kerala has managed to bring down its revenue arrears to ₹24,462 crore as of March 31, 2024, according to a fresh CAG audit shared in the state assembly this week.

That's a decent drop from last year's ₹27,902 crore.

Still, nearly ₹6,881 crore of these dues have been pending for over five years, so there's work left to do.