NVIDIA backs Reflection AI in $2B funding round
Reflection AI, a startup founded by former DeepMind researchers, just raised $2 billion in fresh funding, led by NVIDIA.
Big names like ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Citi, 1789 Capital, Lightspeed, and Sequoia also joined in.
This new round bumps Reflection AI's valuation up to $8 billion.
Founded in 2024, Reflection AI has raised $130 million
Started in 2024 by Misha Laskin and Ioannis Antonoglou, Reflection AI builds AI tools to automate software development.
Their peers in the AI market include OpenAI and China's DeepSeek.
In a previous round, they raised $130 million at a $545 million valuation, so this new jump is huge.
Venture funding for AI startups nearly doubled this year
Reflection AI's big funding reflects how hot AI is right now.
In Q3 2025, global venture funding hit $97 billion—up 38% from last year—with almost half of that cash flowing into AI startups.
The AI boom isn't slowing down anytime soon.