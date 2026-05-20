KFin Technologies launches AEGIX AI platform to manage investor relations
KFin Technologies just rolled out AEGIX, an AI-powered platform designed to make life easier for companies dealing with investors.
With everything from shareholder tracking and market updates to investor engagement in one dashboard, AEGIX helps companies spot changes in who owns their stock, see how analysts feel about them, compare themselves with competitors, and communicate better on governance, all at a time when India's markets are under closer watch.
AEGIX available to NSE BSE-listed firms
AEGIX pulls together ownership data and stock trends so companies can quickly understand what investors are thinking and react fast.
It offers tools for targeting new investors, managing communications (even drafting messages with its built-in AI assistant AiRa), and streamlining roadshows.
Plus, it lets firms keep tabs on investor complaints and how quickly they are resolved.
The best part? Any NSE- or BSE-listed company (even those preparing for IPOs) can use it, no matter who handles their shares right now.