KFin Technologies launches AEGIX AI platform to manage investor relations

AEGIX available to NSE BSE-listed firms

AEGIX pulls together ownership data and stock trends so companies can quickly understand what investors are thinking and react fast.

It offers tools for targeting new investors, managing communications (even drafting messages with its built-in AI assistant AiRa), and streamlining roadshows.

Plus, it lets firms keep tabs on investor complaints and how quickly they are resolved.

The best part? Any NSE- or BSE-listed company (even those preparing for IPOs) can use it, no matter who handles their shares right now.