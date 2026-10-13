KHRA members stop UPI payments over ₹2,000 citing 0.4% MDR
Business
Planning to pay for your next big meal in Kerala with UPI? You might want to carry some cash.
Starting October 15, KHRA members will stop accepting UPI payments for bills above ₹2,000.
This move comes after a new 0.4% UPI merchant discount rate (MDR) framework was introduced, a cost that hotel owners say is just too much for small businesses to handle.
KHRA seeks waiver or ₹10,000 limit
KHRA President G. Jayapal said, "We feel cheated, especially since we were all encouraged to shift to digital payments and are now being charged extra for them."
The association wants either these extra fees scrapped or the payment limit raised to ₹10,000 so digital payments stay practical for everyone.