Kily raises ₹30cr led by Sorin Investments for AI expansion
Business
Kily, a young enterprise AI startup, just raised ₹30 crore in fresh funding led by Sorin Investments, with Razorpay and Wyser Capital also joining in.
Founded last year by Sankalp Mehrotra, Anurag Singh, and Sharad Chitlangia, Kily plans to use the money to make its AI platform even smarter and help more consumer brands get on board.
Kily automates pricing ads inventory workflows
Kily's platform helps brands automate tricky stuff like pricing, ads, inventory, and marketplace workflows across sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart.
Big names like ITC are already using Kily's AI agents to manage their online game.
CEO Sankalp Mehrotra says its tech lets brands make faster decisions for better growth. Investors are excited too.