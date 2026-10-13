Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urges India pharma to prioritize research and innovation
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, is encouraging India's pharma industry to shift gears from just making generic drugs to actually driving innovation.
At a recent industry event, she highlighted the need for more research, better regulations, and stronger partnerships with regulators so India can stand out in global drug development.
Mazumdar-Shaw sees AI speeding approvals
Mazumdar-Shaw thinks India has what it takes to turn lab ideas into real-world solutions, if the right support system is in place.
She pointed out that while some regulatory progress has been made, there is room for faster reforms like those in China and Australia.
She also sees artificial intelligence as a game changer for speeding up approvals and making the whole process smoother.
Mazumdar-Shaw cites Biocon US success
She shared how Biocon's success in US clinical trials shows that investing in research and development can help tackle unmet medical needs early on.
For her, this proves India could become a true global leader if it keeps pushing for smarter innovation.