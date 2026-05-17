India is now KitKat's largest market in the world

India has officially become the largest market in the world for KitKat, Nestle 's famous chocolate-coated wafer bar. The achievement comes on the back of strong consumer penetration, product innovation, and aggressive marketing investments by the Swiss food and confectionery giant. Previously, India was the second-largest market for KitKat over the last two to three years.

Statement What did Nestle India say? Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India, confirmed the news during a recent media interaction. He said, "India is now the largest market for KitKat globally, and the brand has accelerated its market share growth over the last few years." This makes KitKat the second brand in Nestle's portfolio to become a global leader after Maggi.

Others Other key markets for KitKat As part of Nestle India's confectionery portfolio, KitKat has contributed significantly to the company's growth in FY26. The confectionery product group has witnessed high double-digit growth in both value and volume, driven by strong underlying transaction growth across key brands. Other key markets for KitKat include Japan, Brazil, and Europe.

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