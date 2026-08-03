KKR raises $19.2 billion for largest infrastructure fund ever
KKR, a global investment firm, has pulled in a record $19.2 billion for its biggest infrastructure fund ever.
The plan? Invest in AI data centers, digital networks, clean energy projects, and logistics hubs across North America and Western Europe.
It has already committed over $9 billion to big names like the North American unit of renewable power producer EDF Power Solutions Inc. and Global Technical Realty's data centers in Europe.
KKR says half deals are partnerships
KKR is doubling down on tech and sustainability: 50% of its deals involve teaming up with other companies to build assets that are both innovative and stable.
With this fund, it's aiming to boost growth in sectors like renewable energy and digital infrastructure while keeping things steady for the long haul.
It's all part of KKR's bigger push to shape the future of how we power up and stay connected.