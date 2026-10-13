KL Rahul-backed Boldfit raises over ₹400cr from Bharat Value Fund
Business
Boldfit, the Bengaluru-based fitness brand backed by cricketer KL Rahul, has raised more than ₹400 crore ($42 million) in a fresh funding round led by Bharat Value Fund.
The company plans to use this money to open more stores across India, level up its manufacturing, and launch new products.
Boldfit eyes offline and online expansion
Founded in 2018 by Pallav Bihani, Boldfit already offers a bunch of sportswear and fitness accessories.
With this new funding, they're eyeing bigger offline and online growth, and even thinking about acquiring other brands to expand into new categories.
This is Bharat Value Fund's largest investment in the consumer sector to date, showing how Indian brands are stepping up their retail game.